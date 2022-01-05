Pa.Ranjith wraps up 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu'

Pa.Ranjith has successfully wrapped up his upcoming romantic drama Natchathiram Nagargirathu. After Attakathi, Ranjith hasn't tried attempting love stories and after a long break, he is exploring this genre with Natchathiram Nagargirathu.

Touted to be a new age romantic story, Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan of Sarpatta Parambarai fame are playing the lead roles in the film while Shabeer(Dancing Rose from Sarpatta Parambarai), Hari Krishnan (Johnny from Madras), and Kaliyarasan are also playing pivotal characters.