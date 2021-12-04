Pa.Ranjith's #Chiyaan61 was written for Thalapathy?

It's well known that director Pa.Ranjith is all set to team up with Chiyaan for his next to be bankrolled by Studio Green.

The recent hot buzz in the Tamil media circle is that Pa.Ranjith had narrated the script originally written for Vijay to Vikram and Vikram readily agreed.

Earlier, Dhool was also written for Vijay and later, the film went on floors with Vikram only to become a massive blockbuster.