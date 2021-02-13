'Paranormal Activity' reboot in the works

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): 'Paranormal Activity' reboot is coming soon to haunt you! Filmmakers Will Eubank and Christopher Landon are teaming up to direct a new 'Paranormal Activity' film for Paramount Players.



As per Variety, Eubank will helm the upcoming project, which is being described as a "new, unexpected retooling" of the famous horror franchise. Landon will return to write his fifth 'Paranormal Activity' movie and will also serve as an executive producer.

Blumhouse Productions founder and CEO Jason Blum and creator Oren Peli will bankroll the film with Steven Schneider as an executive producer. The upcoming movie is slated to release on March 4, 2022.

Plot details for the forthcoming outing are being kept under wraps but it is known that it will continue to the found footage device.

Paramount and Blum teamed for the original 'Paranormal Activity' in 2009, which was famously produced on a micro-budget and went on to gross more than USD 190 million worldwide, spawning five sequels.

Created by Peli, who wrote, directed, and shot the initial installment, 'Paranormal Activity' is a horror movie series focused, in most outings, on a family terrorised by a demon. The movies capitalised on the growing use of video and cell phone cameras to tell spooky and jump-scare-filled tales to great effect. (ANI)

