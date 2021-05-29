Paras Arora: A good meal is my happy place

"I am a big-time foodie and I love exploring different cuisines since my childhood. So, whenever I get some free time, I ensure to try my hands on cooking and enrich my taste buds. I feel that a good meal is my happy place whenever I am low or feel sad, it makes me feel happy and uplifts my mood," says the actor.

While he is careful about what he eats, he ensures he has his days, too.

"As an actor, I always try keeping a tab on my food habits but I prefer having cheat days in between to explore and try different dishes. During these days, I experiment with cuisines and try Indian street food to have the real flavour of our country's food. The spicy flavour of street food makes me crave for it when I am on a strict diet, but cheat days are my favourite days of the month when I genuinely enjoy eating," he says.

Food cooked by his mom is naturally a favourite. "Comfort food for me is maa ke haath ka khana and paneer. Whenever I am sad or upset, I prefer eating either, to cheer myself up," says Paras, who is seen as Dr Pramod Hautala in the Sony Sab show, "Kaatelal & Sons".

