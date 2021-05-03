Parents abandon body of 2-month-old Covid+ baby in Jammu hospital

Jammu, May 3 (IANS) In a shocking incident, parents of a 2-month-old dead Covid positive baby abandoned the body at a hospital in Jammu district and fled, an official said on Monday.

S.M.G.S. Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Dara Singh, said the parents ran away from the hospital.

"The baby was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with congenital heart disease and other problems. The baby, who had tested positive for Covid-19, expired and the parents were told to test themselves for the virus. Instead of testing themselves or taking the dead baby's body, the parents ran away from the hospital," he said.