Parents Day: Telly stars shower love, gratitude on their parents

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) 'Next to God, Thy parents', this proverb is appropriate as parents not only give us life but also nurture us to become better individuals.

For actress Kamna Pathak, her parents are like best friends as she says: "My parents have always been my best friend. They have never differentiated between my brother and me and have taken care of all our needs. From my teenage drama to my real-life struggles, they have seen it all! But still have held my hand, and they continue to do so. On the other hand, my father would go to any extent to see a smile on my face - be it getting my favourite toy, pretty dresses and sweets. Today I want to take out some time and thank my parents for their unconditional love. You are real heroes of my life, mom and dad!"

Shubhangi Atre says her parents' constant support and guidance have helped him a lot.

"From school to college and the race of life, I have seen them stand with me, especially during the tough and challenging times. The best thing is that I can share anything and everything with them as they understand me and guide me through. After becoming a parent, I realised the effort that goes into raising a child. I feel proud to be your daughter," says Shubhangi.

Well known actress Sara Khan also wishes her parents on this special day and says she will make them proud of her. She shares: "My parents are my inspiration. They have always taught me to see the world through a different lens with love and kindness.I aspire to be like them."

Shrenu Parikh, who plays the role of Genda Agarwal in "Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki' on &TV says her parents are the guiding force in her life.

"Whatever I have achieved in my life is through their guidance and support. They have been my pillar of strength and courage to take on challenges in life. I thank them on this Parents Day and wish them a lifetime of happiness and good health."

