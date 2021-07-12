Paresh Rawal to feature in a Gujarati film after 40 years

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal took to social media on Monday to announce that he would be starring in a Gujarati film after 40 years. The film, titled "Dear Father", is based on his successful play of the same name.

"So so excited ! Will be doing a Gujarati film almost after 40 yrs ! It's based on my play 'Dear Father' which was a runaway success! Joining me on this endeavour is Ratan Jain ji ( Venus Films ). Need your love and blessings. Name of the movie is Dear Father," Rawal tweeted.