Paresh Rawal: Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has tested positive for Covid-19. The 65-year-old actor tweeted to inform about his health and asked those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," Paresh Rawal tweeted.