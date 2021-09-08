Paridhi Sharma draws a parallel between being a mom in real and reel life

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Paridhi Sharma, who plays the role of a mother in 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei', says juggling personal and professional lives is by no means an easy task for any actor but she tries to manage it well by spending quality time with her son.

Paridhi said: "As a working mother instead of dwelling on the guilt of missing quantity time with your child, I believe spending quality time with your child is more vital. Every day after packing up, once I reach home, I make sure to spend good, happy 'us' time with my son and it feels magical."