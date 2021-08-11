Paridhi Sharma talks about playing mother on-screen

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Paridhi Sharma, who's known for playing 'Jodha Bai' in 'Jodha Akbar', has been roped in as the main lead for the upcoming show 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei', an emotional story of a mother and daughter.

She said: "A mother is a symbol of strength and selfless love. 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' to me isn't just another project; it is an experience and a journey that I have partaken to show the viewers the tumultuous emotions of a mother. As an actor and a mother myself, I felt the emotions that my character 'Nupur' will undergo are something very strong and powerful."

The 34-year-old actress added: "Every nuance, every reaction that my character evokes on-screen is something that I had felt while the story was being narrated to me. As an actor, you keep learning. There's no end to it. And with this new show, I want to explore the nuances of a mother-daughter relationship. I am truly looking forward to this new venture and I am sure that the audience is going to love this beautiful tale of longing, strength and hope."

The show will air soon on Star Plus.

--IANS

ila/arm