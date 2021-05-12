Parineeta Borthakur wants to participate in reality shows

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who was last seen in "Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunware From Ganga Kinaare", is keen on participating in reality TV shows next. The actress says that she wants the audience to see how she truly is.

"After doing fiction shows on screen now, I want to introduce myself to my audience. And I feel reality TV is the best medium. Also, I want to challenge myself and try doing something I'm not comfortable with. I wish to do reality shows and by God's grace it may happen soon," she says.