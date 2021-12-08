Parineeta Borthakur wants to play strong characters on TV

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who last played the lead role of Ganga in popular sitcom 'Gupta Brothers', opens about her upcoming Assamese murder mystery series and her interest in doing Hindi TV shows.

Parineeta says: "It is an Assamese murder mystery based out of Mumbai, where I'm playing an Assamese character, living in Mumbai, who claims to have a lot of money. But in reality she doesn't even have enough to pay her rent. She meets another Assamese girl, who makes money in an unethical way and she starts staying together, conning people together and making money and how they get into trouble and how they tackle it."