Parineeti Chopra celebrates 10 years of Bollywood debut on 'Uunchai' sets

The 'Kesari' actor, whose first movie was 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', celebrated the milestone on the sets of 'Uunchai' with co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani along with the cast and crew of the film.Parineeti took to her Instagram handle and posted a video where she could be seen cutting the debut anniversary cake, which was a surprise presented to her.Alongside the video, she penned a long hearty note that read, "The best surprise ever! Thank you to the entire team of #Uunchai and #TeamParineeti for making yesterday incredible. To celebrate with and learn from such massive legends, I must have done something right 10 years .. and I'm just about starting! @amitabhbachchan @anupampkher @boman_irani #SoorajBarjatya.""Special love for my A-team/family without whom I am nothing! It truly takes a village! Neha, Ajayji, Micheal, Manju, Govind, Sanjay and the massive team at YRF - You make this crazy, hectic life better! Needless to say, I am nothing without my FANS. Thankyou for making me a part of your lives," she added.Arjun Kapoor, whose Bollywood debut film starred Parineeti and was recently also seen alongside her in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', took to the comment's section and wrote, "Umar ho gayi... veteran now."Meanwhile, apart from 'Uunchai', she will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. (ANI)