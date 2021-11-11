Parineeti Chopra feels blessed to be shooting in Kargil

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently in Kargil, shooting for her yet-to-be-titled film. This is the first time that the actress has travelled to shoot amid the snow-clad mountains of Ladakh, and she seems to be absolutely in love with the place.

Talking about her experience, Parineeti said, "I feel honoured and ecstatic to be shooting in Kargil. I always wanted to come here because I have grown up hearing stories from my dad because he works with the Indian Army and to be finally here as an actor is such a blessing."