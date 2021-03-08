Parineeti Chopra: Huge responsibility to essay Saina Nehwal on screen

"It's a huge responsibility to essay someone like Saina Nehwal on screen. She is a legend and I was very scared about how people will react," she said.

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who essays badminton ace Saina Nehwal in the biopic "Saina", says admits being apprehensive about how people will react to her in the role.

She is, however, happy with the response to the poster. "I'm overwhelmed with the love we are getting from all over the world. The film is a celebration of the unending spirit that lies in each woman," said the actress.

Director Amole Gupta can't stop praising his lead star: "Saina has inspired millions of women out there and is a true example of a strong female icon in the country today and Parineeti has put a lot of effort to represent Saina authentically."

Talking about the film and Parineeti playing her, Saina said: "Everything is quite surreal. What I have achieved in life is all due to the constant support of my family. It has been my huge honour to play a sport I love and put my country on a pedestal while achieving my dream. Parineeti is a fabulous actor and we both connected so easily when we met. I wish the team all the best for the film and hope everyone leaves the theatre with dreams."

The film is slated to hit screens on March 26.

