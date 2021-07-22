Parineeti Chopra: Playing Saina Nehwal was fulfilling

While sharing her experience, Parineeti says: "'Saina' has inspired millions and it was extremely fulfilling to play her on screen. It took blood and sweat to transform myself. I vividly remember spending my days as an athlete and even crying out of pain on the court. But it was all worth it. Saina Nehwal was my initial guiding force. Priyanka Chopra even gave me pointers on how to mould myself for the role, since she played a sports character in the past."

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra says that watching her movie "Saina" on television is going to be a fulfilling experience. She recalls the days she spent preparing for the role.

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal says it was surreal to see her own life on screen. She is delighted looking at Amole Gupte's creative vision, Parineeti and child actor Naishaa's portrayal of her character.

"This experience of re-watching my journey has made me realise that sure, hard work and talent is what drives you to live your dreams, but one of the most important aspects is the support system. I am indebted to my parents, my husband and coaches as without them, my life wouldn't be the same. They constantly motivated me and pushed me to chase my dreams, and that's what kept me going on the most difficult days. I can only hope that my story will positively motivate young dreamers to go all out in the pursuit of their dreams," says Saina.

Directed by Amole Gupte, the movie featured the brilliant Parineeti Chopra donning the role of Saina along with the remarkable Manav Kaul, Meghana Malik and Eshan Naqvi in pivotal roles. The film will premiere on July 25 on Zee Cinema.

--IANS

ila/ym/