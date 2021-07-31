Parineeti Chopra reveals she has been shooting during pandemic 'quietly'

In the session, one of Parineeti's fans asked her, "When are you announcing the next film? We've been waiting since March when you said next week."Replying to her fan, the actor disclosed that she had been shooting 'quietly' during the pandemic."There are so many factors involved in announcing a film! I'll just say this- I have been shooting during the pandemic (quietly), so trust me, a couple of announcements will come soon. Thank you for the love"In a 'Ask Me Anything' session hosted in June, Parineeti spoke about her 3 releases this year-- 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'Saina' and 'The Girl On The Train'."2021 will remain a special year for me. It's the year I released 3 films within a single month, and all 2 gave me back all the love and critics reviews. Cannot be more grateful," she said.On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' co-starring Arjun Kapoor.She will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the film. (ANI)