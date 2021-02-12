Parineeti Chopra reveals why she's in bad mood

She captioned the first clip: "Who invited this pimple."

On Friday, Parineeti posted videos on her Instagram stories. In one image, she is seen posing for the camera and then figures out she has a pimple on her face.

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is in a bad mood and the reason is hilarious.

In the second video, the actress is seen making a sad face and revealed: "Mood is bad now bye."

Parineeti currently awaits the release of her upcoming film "The Girl On The Train".

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood thriller "The Girl On The Train", which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Hollywood version by Tate Taylor featured Emily Blunt in the lead role.

The Hindi remake follows the story of Meera (Parineeti), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple she watches from afar during her daily train commutes. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary that shocks her. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

