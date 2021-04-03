Parineeti Chopra says she wants to 'shock and awe' people with her work

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who is on a roll, recently revealed that going forward she will only look to 'shock and awe' people with her film choices that will allow her to showcase her acting skills effectively.



She is currently basking in the success of her three back-to-back releases 'The Girl On The Train', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', and the recently released 'Saina'.

Parineeti is currently over the moon and the reason for her happiness is the rave reviews she has been receiving after her captivating performances in the direct to digital release 'The Girl On The Train' (TGOTT) and the recently theatrical releases 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', and 'Saina'.

The actor said, "I'm currently over the moon with the reviews that I have got for TGOTT, SAPF and Saina and I realised that what audiences and critics loved was my decision to pick versatile roles that helped me shine as a performer. Going forward too, my film choices will be instinctive, bold and hopefully I will be able to shock and awe people like I have done with these three back to back films."

Indeed, for the 32-year-old star, 2021 has started on a good note and she intends to capitalise on this positive momentum.

She said, "They have been praising my work and saying things like Parineeti 2.0, return of Parineeti, the power-packed hattrick of Parineeti Chopra, it feels very special and rare as no actor has achieved this feat of releasing 3 films in one month and I cannot believe it. It's been a good start to my year because people have really liked what I have tried to do on screen."

She added, "Their love is a big validation that I should always get out of my comfort zone and shake things up for myself. It's a big lesson that I have learnt and I'm going to ensure that I apply this when it comes to my film choices going forward."

Apart from the recently-released films, the actor has an interesting lineup of films like 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' in which she will be featuring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

