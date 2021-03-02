Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Saina' to release on March 26

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to announce the release date of her new film Saina. The biopic based on the life of badminton ace Saina Nehwal is slated to release on March 26.

Parineeti shared the poster of the film and captioned it: "SAINA! In cinemas 26th March @nehwalsaina #AmoleGupte @manavkaul @eshan.naqvi #BhushanKumar #DeepaBhatia @sujay.jairaj #RaseshShah #KrishanKumar @amaal_mallik @manojmuntashir @kunaalvermaa @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #FrontFootPictures #AGCPL #Saina."