Parineeti Chopra urges people to not let down their guard amid second COVID-19 wave

The 'Kill Dil' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of her wearing a face mask along with the caption, "Match it with your outfit if you like, but WEAR THAT MASK!"In the photo, Parineeti could be seen rocking a blue denim jacket, underneath which she wore a white top paired with black jeans, and completed her look with a dark blue-coloured face mask.The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.Recently, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.On the work front, Parineeti has an interesting lineup of films like 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' in which she will be featuring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. (ANI)