Parineeti Chopra wants to be 'candid' on Instagram

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Seems like actor Parineeti Chopra wants to follow in the footsteps of Gen Z.

On Tuesday, the 'Ishaqzaade' star took to Instagram to share her desire of becoming candid like Gen Z on the photo-sharing application.



"I wanna wear streetwear and be 'candid on Instagram' like Gen Z. Please advise," she wrote, adding a picture of her dressed in streetwear.

She can be seen donning a black sweatshirt and green pants. The actor completed her look with white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.

Parineeti's post has garnered a lot of attention. Even actors Anushka Sharma commented on it. Anushka posted a laughing emoji on Parineeti's post.

Responding to her, Parineeti asked her to sign up for a workshop. "I know you want it too. let's sign up for the workshop," Parineeti commented.

On the work front, Parineeti recently came up with back-to-back films -- 'The Girl on the Train', 'Saina' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. All three movies are now available to watch on OTT platforms.

Apart from the recently-released films, the actor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' in the pipeline. She will be featuring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the film. (ANI)



