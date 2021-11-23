Parineeti Chopra wishes parents on wedding anniversary by sharing heartfelt note

The 'Saina' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of priceless photos with her mother and father. Along with the pics, in the post's caption, Parineeti wrote, "Mom: NRI from Kenya. Dad: small-town boy from Ambala. An unlikely match. 35 years later ... Happy Anniversary mom and dad. Love, loyalty, understanding, friendship - you've created your own definition. And you raised the 3 of us like you; ambitious, kind and honest.""But MAINLY - thanks for passing on your sense of humour Can you imagine having 2 hilarious parents, but the children are not? Phew. If you hadn't passed on your funny gene to us, we would have a problem. So good job saving the family. Congrats. Sincerely, Your many-other-adjectives-but-mainly-funny-kids. @reenachopra.art @pawanchopra01 @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99," she further continued.The pictures showed the actor spending quality time with her family. From enjoying bonfires on hills to attending weddings or simply heading to a park, the photos show the Chopra family having a gala time in different locations.While the post garnered more than two lakh likes and several comments, what caught the attention was the comment from her cousin Priyanka Chopra, who wrote, "Miss u all! So nice to see these pictures."Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', which also starred Arjun Kapoor.She will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Parineeti will also star in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film 'Uunchai', which also includes actors Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. (ANI)