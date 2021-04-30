Paris Hilton calls beau Carter Reum her 'twin flame'

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton shared a romantic post on her 17-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum on Friday. She tagged the businessman as her twin flame, who makes her dream bigger than she ever had before.

Paris posted a video collage featuring Carter and her, and wrote: "Happy 17 Month Anniversary to my love Carter. I'm so happy that our souls found each other in this life. You lift me up and inspire me in ways you'll never fully know and I'm so thankful."