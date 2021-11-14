Paris Hilton channels Barbie vibes as she hosts post-wedding carnival, DJ'd by Diplo

As per Page Six, the new bride donned a Barbie-inspired wedding look Friday night for the festivities, wearing a custom Alice plus Olivia by Stacey Bendet featuring a neon pink tulle skirt with crystal details and a hot pink long veil, embellished mesh sleeves, and bodice overlay. She paired the outfit with pink boots.To complement her look, Paris tied her hair in a Barbie-styled ponytail and sported all-pink makeup. What we cannot miss mentioning is her quirky heart-shaped sunglasses that spoke volumes for her outfit.Paris also shared several photos and videos of herself and several stars from the carnival. She could be seen dancing with husband Reum, sister Nicky Hilton, brother Barron Hilton II, a host of social media influencers, and DJ Diplo, who kept the party going into the wee hours of Saturday morning."Thank you @Diplo for making my fairytale wedding weekend even more lit! Love You Bro," Paris posted on her Instagram handle sharing her gratitude for the Grammy-winner.Paris also shared pictures with her mother and aunt 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards."I have the hottest family in the world," Paris could be heard saying as she captured video with her Aunt Kyle and younger cousins.Demi Lovato, who performed at the 'Paris In Love' star's wedding was also part of the celebration. Billy Idol also showed up.The carnival had several games including the famous 'Ring Toss' where players won pillows with the 'Paris In Love' star's image on them instead of run-of-the-mill stuffed animals, as per Page Six.Before the carnival, Paris took to her personal website to pen a note expressing how she feels about becoming a new wife."I've lived a very unique life in the public eye over the last two decades and throughout the years, I was always searching for my partner. Not only someone to share my dreams with but a man to build a future together. I was looking for my equal," she wrote.She added, "Someone who wasn't fascinated with 'Paris Hilton' but instead, someone who saw the real me and loved me for me. Someone who is loving and kind. Someone to be a father to my future children. I'm so proud of my love story with Carter, and even more excited that it's just beginning. My next chapter as a wife is going to be the best yet."The reality TV star married her entrepreneur beau Carter Reum is a celeb-studded ceremony at her late grandfather's sprawling Bel-Air estate. Paris wore in total four different dresses over the course of her wedding day. (ANI)