Paris Hilton, Cher, Andy Cohen and more stars celebrate end of Britney Spears' conservatorship

On Friday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny officially declared the termination of the estate and personal conservatorship of Spears after 13 years. As the news broke, celebrities expressed their support and love for the singer.Hilton was thrilled to see Spears finally regain her autonomy and posted a throwback photo of the duo on Twitter.Hilton, who recently got married to her beau Carter Reum, wrote, "I'm so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! You're the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! #FreedBritney."'WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA. SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE. FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE, FREE AS A [bird emojis]," Cher tweeted.Cohen also took part in the celebration of Spears being freed from her conservatorship. The 'Watch What Happens Live' host tweeted, "Britney: FREE!"'The Good Place' star Jameela Jamil shared in the excitement of Spears' supporters on Twitter. She also called for a more protective stance to be taken in the public's treatment of Spears going forward."OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!! But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY," she wrote.Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace posted a throwback photo of her and Spears, along with a heartfelt message of support."Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation," Versace wrote in her Instagram post.Many other celebrities including Luann de Lesseps, Vera Wang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tana Mongeau, Dionne Warwick, Jeff Timmons and Tara Reid celebrated the end of Spears' conservatorship.Since 2008, the Grammy-winning star had been unable to make personal or financial decisions on her own following a series of public struggles, mental breakdowns and her divorce from Kevin Federline, reported Variety.For many years, her father, Jamie Spears, was in control as the conservator of her estate. In September, he filed paperwork to end his tenure, nearly three months after the singer publicly broke her silence about her journey under conservatorship. (ANI)