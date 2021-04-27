Paris Hilton declares she is 'Sliv Queen'

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Apr 27th, 2021, 17:21:24hrs
Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton on Tuesday declared herself the Sliv Queen. She also sought help in organising her closet along with a stunning picture she shared on Instagram.

The image captures Paris sitting in a walk-in wardrobe dressed in an icy-blue feather dress paired with elbow length gloves.

"#SlivQueen cleaning out my closet Who wants to help me organize? #Sliving #Yassss," she wrote alongside the image.

Sliv is a term that Paris had coined during an interview with German singer Kim Petras. It means "killing it and slaying" in one word.

--IANS

dc/vnc

