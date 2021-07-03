Paris Hilton flaunts 'Disney princess vibes'

Paris posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen dressed in a yellow dress. She completes her look with minimal make-up, curled up hair and diamond drop earrings.

Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton showcases her princess vibes in her latest post on social media.

The picture reminds of Disney princess Belle in "Beauty And The Beast".

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Be kind and gracious like Cinderella, and confident and outspoken like Belle. #LovesIt#FlashbackFriday#DisneyPrincessVibes."

Last month, Paris talked about her love for deejaying. She said she simply followed her passion and that playing music and performing had always been her superpower.

