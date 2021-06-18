Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian flaunt 'boss babe' vibes

Paris shared the photograph late on Thursday night according to India time. In the picture, the two celebrities look stunning in glittery short dresses.

Kim chose to keep her hair pulled back into a ponytail while Paris went for h er signature look of keeping her blonde hair open.

"#BossBabes #TBT @KimKardashian," Paris captioned the image.

Kim, who was once a stylist of Paris, is going through a divorce procedure with rapper Kanye West. She filed for divorce on February 19 after seven years of marriage. They have four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, an d Psalm, 23 months.

Paris, had recently shared a loved-up post on her 18-month anniversary with b eau Carter Reum. Paris and Carter got engaged on February 13.

--IANS

dc/vnc