Paris Hilton 'shocked' by Sarah Silverman's apology

"I was not expecting an apology. I wasn't asking for one, that was just my sister, you know, being very protective and wanting an apology. So, yeah, I was very shocked when I got it," Hilton said on her podcast, "This Is Paris", reports E!online.

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Socialite Paris Hilton has revealed that she was "shocked" after actress-comedian Sarah Silverman apologised for making fun of her in 2007, at the MTV VMAs.

Earlier this week Hilton had opened up about "cruel and mean treatment", and how "painful" it was for her to be the butt of jokes by David Letterman and Sarah Silverman.

Following Hilton's interview, Silverman, on her podcast, "The Sarah Silverman Podcast", issued an apology and said that she felt bad for the former.

"The crowd went bananas, and while I was thrilled at the success of my monologue, I remember spotting her in the audience, I really do, and I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank," she recalled. "There was a person under there. A couple days later I wrote her a letter apologizing, felt awful and I never heard back, I certainly wouldn't expect to anyways," Silverman had said.

--IANS

smg/vnc