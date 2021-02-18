Paris Jackson had 'similar experiences' of abuse as Paris Hilton in school

Jackson attended a reformatory school in Utah and she shared that she identified with the treatment endured by Hilton, who recently testified in court about the physical and emotional abuse she suffered during her time at school.

"I went through some very, very similar experiences with those kind of teen places. She's been through a lot and it's amazing to see her come out of the other end... a diamond," Jackson told Hilton's mother Kathy for C Magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She shared that Hilton taught her the importance of empowering other women.

"(She taught me) the importance of setting a good example as a strong woman, and being able to uplift other women. We don't really have as great a head start as some men," said Jackson.

The model added that she likes the way in which Hilton has navigated her way "through the industry" and said that she's been happy to lean on her friend for advice.

She shared: "I absolutely adore her. I admire her strength. She's insanely smart, insanely funny. It's really nice having someone there who has been around the block. She's done this for a long time and she's clearly so good at manoeuvring her way through the industry. It's nice to know that I can call her when I hit a crossroad."

