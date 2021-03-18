Paritosh Tripathi: 'Super Dancer' feels like home to me

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who is currently hosting "Super Dancer Chapter 4", says that it feels "surreal" to be back. The actor has been hosting the show along with actor Rithvik Dhanjani for the past four years.

"It is surreal to come back to Super Dancer as a host, as it feels like home to me. What I love about this show is the fact that it attracts the best talent from all over the country. It's a treat to watch these kids and their journey on Super Dancer. There is so much to learn from these kids when it comes to passion and determination," he says.