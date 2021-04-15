Parth Samthaan shot till 4am for 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Television star Parth Samthaan, who will be seen in the upcoming digital series "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu", claims his perfectionist attitude meant he lost sleep over getting the role right.

The actor stayed up till 4am for almost the entire shoot of the series.

"The character was too interesting, and my need to be a perfectionist was too great for me to get a good night's sleep, until I was sure I had given it my all. This thought drove me to put in the long hours most of the time and the shoot even went up to four in the morning on most days," he says.