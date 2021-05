Parth Samthaan's biggest source of inspiration is MS Dhoni

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen on the show "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu", cites Indian cricketing ace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his biggest inspiration in life.

"While the acting process of a lot of Bollywood and Hollywood actors inspire me, the person who is my biggest source of inspiration is MS Dhoni. From the way he carries himself to his nature, I'm inspired by him. His thought process motivates me a lot as well. He is a legend who inspires me. He helps me move forward and, most importantly, reach my goal with hard work," says Parth.