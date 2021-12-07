Parthiban appeals to public to contribute generously to armed forces on Flag Day

Chennai, Dec 7 (IANS) Stating that 'mother' and 'motherland' were not different from one another, actor Parthiban has made an emotional appeal to the public, asking them to donate generously to the Armed Forces on Flag Day on Tuesday.

In a video clip which the actor shared on his timeline on social media, the actor-director says, "December 7 is Flag Day. Even when someone, who is relatively unknown to you, does you some good, we usually ask them, 'How are you bro?' and we look to return the favour in some small way or the other."