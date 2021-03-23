  1. Sify.com
  4. Parthiepan: I waited many years for my third National Award!

Last Updated: Tue, Mar 23rd, 2021, 13:58:11hrs
Oththa Seruppu

Director and actor Parthiepan has expressed his happiness over the two National Awards for his film Oththa Seruppu ( Best Jury Award, Best Audiography (re-recorded final mix).

"I waited many years for my third National Award. My first Award is for my debut film Pudhea Paadhai in 1990. Later, I got my second National Award for Housefull in 2000. After these two awards, I waited several years to get this third award. For an artist like me, National Award gives a huge boost and confidence. My next film Iravin Nizhal will be the world's first of its kind single-shot film. I'm making it on a large scale and this award will encourage me to do it, even more, better", said Parthiepan, who congratulated Resul Pookutty for his National Award for Oththa Seruppu.

