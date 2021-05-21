Parthiepan wants to remake 'Oththa Seruppu Size 7' with Abishek Bachchan

Earlier, Parthiepan had revealed that he was in talks with Nawazuddin Siddiqui to remake his National Award-winning Oththa Seruppu Size 7 in Hindi. Now, he has said in a recent interaction that he is in talks with Abhishek Bachchan to play the lead in the Hindi remake.

The director also said he will be directing the Hindi and English versions. According to Parthiepan, he is in talks with the producers of True Lies to remake the film.

Oththa Seruppu won two National Awards --Best Jury Award and Best Audiography (re-recorded final mix).

Parthiepan is currently busy with yet another experimental film Iravin Nizhal (one-shot film) for which Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman is scoring the music.



