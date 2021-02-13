Party Time! Yashraj Mukhate drops hillarious anthem after netizens go gaga over Pak girl's 'pawri ho rahi hai' video

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Amid the difficult times arising out of COVID-19, social media has provided a platform to budding talent as well as become a medium of stress buster for youngsters who have found a unique way for partying with the new anthem #PawriHoRahiHai. The party kicked off with a viral meme trending on social media, featuring Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer, who has united all desi memers and 'pawri' lovers alike!
View this post on Instagram
Yashraj thanked all the people who sent him personnel messages and urged him to create a quirky rap on Dananeer's video. He also gave a big shoutout to the content creator.
"And a big shoutout to the pawri girl @dananeerr," he wrote.
Responding to this, Dananeer thanked Yashraj on Instagram and wrote: "NEW FAV 'PAWRI' ANTHEM! You took this pawri to another level."
Yashraj came into the limelight with his hilarious rap featuring Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokilaben, Gopi bahu and Rashi. Post that he released many such raps and the most trendy one was on Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue "sadda Kutta".
Meanwhile, Romanian singer-songwriter Adrian Sina, who is the frontman for Akcent band, has also recreated #pawrihorihai.
Many Indian celebrities started flooding the comments section of Yashraj's video with hilarious responses. The Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "You and I...it's a pawrryyy (sic)." Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Lovvvve it (sic)."
Here are some of the hilarious rendition of Pawri memes here:
Yeh humari car hai— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 13, 2021
Yeh hum hai
Hope we’re not too late to the parrrrty pic.twitter.com/sfQcOXlODa
You may not be able to 'PAWRI' like that, but you can join our party to bust fake news! #pawrihoraihai #PIBFactcheck pic.twitter.com/0pFB24WBet— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 13, 2021
yeh hamari car aaee— Single Hu (@singlehaqse) February 13, 2021
Yeh hum aae
Aur yeh hamari pawrty ho rhi aaee pic.twitter.com/xom4rH7u9a
Yeh hum hain— Hunttrr (@nickhunterr) February 13, 2021
Yeh humari car hai
Aur yeh humari pawry ho rahi hai #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/JAL1XqheUV
So, this crossed over india.— Saqib (@thechaaiguy) February 13, 2021
It should be ye Par-TEA ho rhi hay. #pawrihoraihai pic.twitter.com/VZZ0lLfhzY
Adorable Ma Sha Allah! ♥[?] #pawrihoraihai #pawrihorihai #pawrihorahihai pic.twitter.com/5ZUZ7X0n3K— Asadullah Mirani (@AsadullahMirani) February 13, 2021
(ANI)