'Paruthiveeran' Panchavarnam passed away, Karthi mourns

Panchavaranam, the actress who played Karthi's grandma in Paruthiveeran has passed away. Remembering her, Karthi tweeted: "Got to know that Panchavarnam who played as my Appattha in Paruthiveeran is no more. I still remember her innocent smile and affectionate voice. My heartfelt condolences to her family".

Paruthiveeran was the debut film of Karthi. Directed by Ameer, the film was a huge blockbuster upon release and also won a lot of awards including a National Award for Priyamani.

On the work front, Karthi has finished 80% shoot of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action drama Ponniyin Selvan. His next biggie is Sardar with PS Mithran. Produced by Lakshman of Prince Pictures, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film, George C Williams is cranking the camera, and Ruben is taking care of the film.

Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan are playing pivotal characters in Sardar.