Parvathy apologizes to the survivors in the Vedan case

Malayalam rapper Vedan has been facing charges of sexual assault. The singer posted an apology note, which was “liked” by actress Parvathy Thiruvothu. This resulted in social media criticizing the actress.
Now Parvathy has posted a note where she says, “I apologize sincerely to the survivors who have so bravely spoken up against the accused singer Vedan.”
She says that she “had liked his apology post with the thought that many men don't even acknowledge that they were at fault. I know clearly that it is not something to celebrate. I truly believe that it’s of paramount importance that the survivors be respected as they go forth with the case. However, I removed my “like” as soon as I got to know that a few survivors said the apology was not a sincere one.”
“Whether to forgive and how to heal is always the right of the survivor and I’ll only always stand by them. I would like to apologize if you felt let down by me,” says Parvathy.