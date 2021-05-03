Parvathy Thiruvothu comes in support of actor Siddharth

Tamil actor Siddharth has been in the news with his tweets criticizing the central government’s Covid policy.
Recently, the actor’s phone number was leaked by members of Tamil Nadu BJP, which he tweeted later. This was followed by several calls of abuse, rape, and death threats to Siddharth and his family.
Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu tweeted her support to Siddharth. “With you Siddharth… No backing down! There is an army of us with you!” wrote the actor.
Parvathy has come up with her opinions on social and political issues earlier too.
Besides acting in several well-appreciated movies in Malayalam, Parvathy has done movies like Poo, Maryan, Uttama Villain and Bangalore Naatkal in Tamil.