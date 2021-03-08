Parvathy’s 'Varthamanam' to release on Mar 12

Director Sidhartha Shiva’s Varthamanam, which has Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead along with Roshan Mathew, releases on Mar 12. The movie is scheduled to release at 300 theatres, as per reports.
Varthamanam was earlier in the news when the Censor Board denied the certificate. The movie was subsequently censored by the review committee.
Aryadan Shoukath is the scriptwriter. Alakappan is the cinematographer. Benzy Nazar and Aryadan Shoukath are the producers.
The release date has been confirmed at a time when the industry is requesting the government to start second shows at the theatres.