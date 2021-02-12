Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Parvin Dabas said he is happy that he got a chance to reintroduce panja as a sport worldwide.

He is doing it by backing the Pro-Panja League.

"As a youngster, the passion and talent of Indian Panja wrestlers whom I used to combat with, always excited me! One can say, that the Pro-Panja League is a platform for this Indian talent to be at the fore in the global arm wrestling scenario," said Parvin.