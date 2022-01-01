Passengers from 5 countries under Bihar health department's radar

As per the notification, the passengers of these countries have to be in home isolation for 10 days and undergo RT-PCR test thrice during that period.

Patna, Jan 1 (IANS) With the state's first Omicron case surfacing in Patna, the Bihar Health department has issued a notification for passengers from South Africa, Botswana, England, the USA and Hong Kong.

Surveillance has been mounted at the airports, railway stations and bus stands and a close watch being kept on the passengers.

The health department has also constituted teams comprising five medical staff, including a MBBS doctor, for contact tracing of passengers who recently came from abroad and are staying in Patna and other parts of the state. The team will work under the supervision of civil surgeons of respective districts.

The first case of Omicron appeared in IAS colony of upscale Kidwaipuri locality in Patna on Friday night. The patient was detected on the basis of contact tracing. He had gone to Delhi to receive his brother from the U.K at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 21. He came in contact with his brother and got infected.

When the health authorities conducted the RT-PCR test, he came positive. His genome sequencing test also came positive.

The health department of Patna is particularly focusing on localities adjoining Kidwaipuri. Localities like Budha Colony, P&T colony, Income Tax, Mandiri are under the radar of health officials.

In the last 24 hours, 155 people tested Corona positive in the state. With this, the active cases reached to 488 in Bihar.

IANS

