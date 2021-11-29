Passengers from European, 11 other nations have to undergo RT-PCR test: TN

The government also said those passengers from the 12 regions have to be in home isolation for seven days and on their eighth day of arrival have to undergo another RT-PCR test.

Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS) With Omicron variant of coronavirus spreading overseas, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday said passengers from European and 11 other countries will have to undergo RT-PCR test and will be allowed to go home only after a negative report.

According to the government, the passengers then have to monitor their health for another seven days.

Those who have contracted the virus will be treated in government hospitals and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing to check for any virus mutation.

The region and countries are Europe including UK, as well as South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, China, Israel, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Brazil, Bangladesh, and Mauritius.

Tamil Nadu government also said passengers from the above countries showing Covid-19 symptoms should have to inform the primary health centres or call 104 and inform and those who were in contact with them will have to be traced and treated.

In the case of flights from other countries, five per cent of the passengers will have to undergo RT-PCR test.

