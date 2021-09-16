Pasupathy starts shooting for his comedy thriller!

Produced by Lakshman of Prince Pictures, Rohini and Ammu Abhirami are also playing pivotal characters.

After impressing everyone by playing Rangan Vaathiyar in Sarpatta Parambarai, Pasupathy has started shooting for his new film today in Theni. Pasupathy plays the main protagonist in the yet-untitled film, which is said to be a hilarious investigative thriller set in Theni and surrounding locales.

Pasupathy plays a constable in the local police station while many people from Theni and the nearby villages will also be playing key characters in the film.

KS Sundaramurthy of Airaa fame is composing the music for the film. The makers are planning to wrap up the shoot in one schedule. If all goes well, the film hit the screens in the first half of 2022.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu