'Pathombathaam Noottaandu' will release at the theatres, says director Vinayan

“ Pathombathaam Noottaandu , which narrates the story of a brave and adventurous warrior who lived in the 19th century, could be categorized as an action-oriented movie in a way,” says director Vinayan. He adds that Pathombathaam Noottaandu is also the story of normal people and their living conditions during that age.

He says that TV screens won’t be able to give the complete effect of this movie. So “we will wait for the theatres to reopen after the pandemic,” says the director.

Pathombathaam Noottaandu has Siju Wilson playing the male lead as the legendary warrior from Kerala history, Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker.

Actress Kayadu Lohar is playing the role of Nangeli.