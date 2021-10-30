'Pathu Thala' progresses in Kanyakumari without Silambarasan TR

The shoot of Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala is progressing in Kanyakumari although the actor is shooting for Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in Mumbai.
Priya Bhavani Shankar who plays an important role in Pathu Thala had a great time in Kanyakumari and tweeted: "We have been shooting in Kanyakumari for a week now for #pathuthala and I’m glad we did Confluence of 3 seas, it’s one of the most beautiful towns i have been to. The people, the weather, the food and the serenity of this town will always have my heart until next time".
Produced by Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal fame is directing the film. AR Rahman is composing the music for Pathu Thala, which is the official remake of the blockbuster Kannada film Mufti.
Gautham Karthik, Gautham Menon, Manushya Puthran, and Teejay are playing pivotal characters in the film