'Pathu Thala' progresses in Kanyakumari without Silambarasan TR

The shoot of Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala is progressing in Kanyakumari although the actor is shooting for Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in Mumbai.

Priya Bhavani Shankar who plays an important role in Pathu Thala had a great time in Kanyakumari and tweeted: "We have been shooting in Kanyakumari for a week now for #pathuthala and I’m glad we did Confluence of 3 seas, it’s one of the most beautiful towns i have been to. The people, the weather, the food and the serenity of this town will always have my heart until next time".