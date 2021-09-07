'Pathu Thala' shoot progresses, Silambarasan TR to join soon!

Gautham Karthik has updated on Twitter that today is the seventh day for him in Pathu Thala.

The shoot of Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala is progressing at a brisk pace. The film's director Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal fame is currently busy filming scenes with Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Menon, Manushya Puthran, and others.

"There is no one who can hold you back or push you forward like the person staring back at you in the mirror! #PathuThala #Day7", tweeted Gautham. Silambarasan TR is also expected to join the team this week.

Produced by Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film. Pathu Thala is the official remake of the blockbuster Kannada film Mufti.

The makers are planning to release the film early next year.