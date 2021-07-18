Patna AIIMS docs treat patients in Delhi-NCR through telemedicine

During this, more than 100 people got online consultation with the doctors of AIIMS.

Patna, July 18 (IANS) Doctors of Patna-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) not only treat patients from Bihar, but on Sunday they treated more than 40 patients in Delhi-NCR through telemedicine.

Dr Anil Kumar, Head of Trauma and Emergency, AIIMS, Dr Svetlina Pradhan, Head of Department of Dermatology and Dr Hilbutr Sahu, Physician, interacted with the people of Delhi-NCR and listened to their problems and answered their queries.

The maximum number of questions asked were with regard to the possible third wave of Covid-19 and how to protect children.

Dr Anil Kumar called it a very good initiative. He said, during the pandemic, not only the treatment of patients was possible without visiting doctors, the awareness of the people about the virus and its different variants also increased.

Dr Svetlina Pradhan said that questions were asked regarding hair loss, post Covid. She advised people to reduce stress, talk to friends and family and get good nutrition and prescribed some medicines to avoid hair loss.

Dr Sahu urged the parents to protect children from junk food to reduce obesity in them. He advised them to pay attention to the nutrition of children to increase their immunity.

It was a new experience for the people in Delhi NCR too, a kind of 'community outreach', said many. Describing it as a great initiative of AIIMS, people suggested other doctors to do the same.

